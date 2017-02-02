Closing the door on reform

Amid the commotion outside the House of Commons doors, I couldn't help but hear one MP say to another, “What’s going on here?”

I think many Canadians are asking that question as they hear the news that the Liberal government is going to abandon its plans to reform our electoral system.

In a mandate letter to newly minted Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was clear this once-touted election promise was not to be pursued.

“Changing the electoral system will not be in your mandate,” it read.

As opposition MPs lined up in droves to criticize the move, I began to realize what all this would likely mean. Electoral reform, the dull policy area turned Cinderella story, was fast losing its footing.

To get a better sense of the situation and the road ahead for electoral reform, I decided to talk with Real Lavergne, electoral reform advocate and president of Fair Vote Canada.

I opened with the only question I could think of: “Is it over?”

Without hesitation, I got the response I had been expecting: “It’s looking over.”

As we talked, it was clear Lavergne was disappointed by the government’s actions.

“I think the NDP bent over backwards, and so did Elizabeth May, to (bring about) electoral reform ... (We all were) looking for a solution that would give us a better system for Canada and this government was simply unable, unwilling, to deliver on its promise.”

Lavergne’s frustration was no doubt rooted in the all-for-naught work that had been dedicated to this cause. For years, Fair Vote Canada and many other actors have been advocating for the country to adopt a proportionally representative electoral system. Trudeau’s election victory had marked the potential turning point, as electoral reform had been outlined by the Liberals as a promise.

Since the electoral reform committee’s first meeting over the summer, politicians, advocates, academics and ordinary Canadians spent an extensive amount of time and energy to bring about reform. However, despite their best efforts, it seems the government refused to listen.

“(Fair Vote Canada) wrote a letter to Minister Gould about 10 days ago ... What we were saying was, “Look, if you want to reduce the disruption for sitting MPs, there are ways to do that while still bringing in proportional representation; here they are ... We also said you could have ranked ballot ... within the context of a proportional system. If it is within the context of a proportional system and what you are doing is giving voters the opportunity to express themselves in more detail, that’s great. That’s democratic.”

It was clear from what Lavergne was saying the conditions existed for multiple parties to find consensus. However, despite these efforts, the government was simply not prepared to compromise.

While this announcement certainly marks a setback for electoral reform, Lavergne was confident the extensive work of the various actors had been worthwhile.

“I think awareness for this issue in Canada is at an all-time high ... As time goes on, people have been becoming more and more aware of the need for electoral reform.”

He also suggested the fight to implement electoral reform was far from over.

“Every time there is an election now, people are outraged ... (They) are starting to understand this doesn’t make any sense, this is not democratic. As more and more people understand that, we’re going to have more situations where there is a possibility (for electoral reform) and people will keep fighting for it ... This is unstoppable.”

He suggested this could come back to bite the Liberals.

“I think they are going to pay quite a severe price for this. I don’t know how many people voted for them strategically in 2015, but I can’t imagine any of those people doing so again ... I think it will cost them.”

As this chapter in our political history comes to a close, electoral reform seems to be lying dead on the operating table. However, maybe the fruition of reforming Canada’s electoral system to be more proportional is an inevitability that just hasn’t been realized yet. Perhaps, as Lavergne put it, “the Liberals lost the opportunity to be on the right side of history.”

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He recently graduated with a master's in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.