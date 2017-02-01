The cost of policing in Ontario is untenable. That does not mean policing is not necessary, nor valued, nor under-appreciated. However, the rising costs and the current model employed by the OPP means most municipalities - especially smaller, rural towns and townships - are fiscally handcuffed and imprisoned by costs they have virtually no control over.

Ramara Township is a perfect example. Ratepayers in Ramara will face a 4% tax hike annually in coming years just for policing. That's not taking into account a single other issue - that's without factoring in the escalating cost of electricity, the cost-of-living hike that forces up township employee wages, the need to improve roads or anything else important to residents.

Because of that, Ramara recently reached out to its neighbours to see if cost-saving partnerships could be forged. However, Durham Regional Police said they are not interested and the Chippewas of Rama First Nation said they believe Ontario's Police Services Act precludes them from amalgamating with other jurisdictions.

What it all means is that Ramara has no real alternative to the OPP, which is an excellent police service. But it's not cheap. Just ask Ramara mayor Basil Clarke: "Our OPP rate went from about $878,000 to $1.7 million in a year, so it's almost doubled our rate for policing," he said. "What we end up doing is slashing services elsewhere to make with that."

Supt. Marc Bedard, of the OPP Municipal Policing Bureau, defended the costs, saying the price for OPP service in Ramara is $269 per household per year - less than $1 per day per household. The rate is determined using a model that came into effect in 2015. Prior to that, there was a level of unfairness among communities, Bedard noted. "You had communities that paid as low as $6 per property per year and you had communities that were paying over $800 which didn't make a lot of sense."

Under the new model, which makes more sense on paper, there is a base cost of $191 per property per year and an additional cost based on calls for service. On average, the cost of calls for service, is $355. So, Bedard, notes, Ramara is paying $86 per household less than the average municipality.

Clarke understands policing is expensive and respects the OPP, but says the model doesn't work for small, rural communities where many properties are only occupied in the summer. That's the problem with a province-wide model. It cannot properly accommodate everyone. At the same time, moving to a stand-alone police service is also not an option for such a municipality. Municipal police services are also feeling the crunch. In Midland, for example, that municipality has asked the OPP to determine how much it would cost to take over their municipal force because of concerns about costs.

There is no easy solution. Police unions wield tremendous power and the OPP has a virtual monopoly on policing in this province. And while police officers have a difficult job and deserve to be compensated fairly, they are dangerously close to being unaffordable. We all want to feel safe and secure. But how safe and secure are we if our infrastructure and roads are crumbling under the weight of untenable costs we are unable to control?

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

