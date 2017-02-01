Skater of the month

SUBMITTED Mya Roe is an energetic seven year old who is a member of the Orillia Figure Skating Club. She attends St. Bernard's Catholic school and is working on her Star 1 skills, Star 3 dance elements and Star 1 Freeskate. She is taught by Susan Scott, Markus Leminen and James Callan. The Orillia Figure Skating Club will be celebrating 66 years of skating with an ice show Jukebox Saturday Night on Feb. 25 at Rotary Arena with two shows 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.