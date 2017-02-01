The Sharing Place benefited from the generosity of the community in 2016, but there are plenty of challenges ahead in 2017.

New board chair Norm Sinclair is ready to face them head on.

Sinclair grew up in Orillia, left after high school but returned to live here as an adult more than 30 years ago. He joined the food bank's board of directors in 2015. This past November he was elected chair.

"There's challenges in the community," he said. "(Organizations) like The Sharing Place really help people who are in difficult circumstances."

That help ranges from short-term scenarios - people who are down on their luck or in a bad situation - to those with disabilities or longer-term problems who require the food bank to get by. Last year, more than 17,000 food orders were filled by The Sharing Place, up from around 15,000 the year before. As well, 500 Christmas hampers were put together.

That isn't a huge increase, Sinclair said, but the food bank faces a significant challenge with the rising cost of food. It hits The Sharing Place in two ways: high food costs can lead to more people needing the food bank's services, while making it more difficult for The Sharing Place itself to purchase fresh food, such as milk, fruits and vegetables.

"Our donations have not kept pace," Sinclair said. "A good chunk of our food is donated... and that covers a lot. But we're also buying perishables and the budget for the perishables doesn't go as far as it did in 2016, 2015, 2014 and so on."

While the financial donations aren't as strong as Sinclair would like, the food collected throughout the fall showcased the support of the Orillia community. The amount collected during holiday food drives will sustain the food bank into the spring, but the perishable items remain a concern.

About 60 volunteers help out at The Sharing Place on a regular basis, who "amaze" Sinclair, as do the individual and corporate donors who help keep the food on the shelves.

Going forward through 2017, The Sharing Place will have to do better at securing and maintaining donations. Sinclair listed a number of local and national charities he and his wife support, saying they're all worthwhile causes. But so is The Sharing Place, he said, and it's up to him, the board and other volunteers to get the food bank on the radar of more Orillians.

"Like every agency that helps people in this community, we're faced with competition," Sinclair said. "We've got to be out knocking on doors and finding new approaches and venues....That's our challenge for 2017, getting out to the community to find more people who would be happy to support us."

