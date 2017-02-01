Reward for tips

Orillia OPP, in conjunction with the Community Drug Action Team (CDAT) and Orillia Street Crime Unit (SCU) is looking for community help in monitoring fentanyl trafficking in the Simcoe/Duffering/Muskoka area.

A cash reward of $1,000 will be given out in the months of February and March for information that could lead to seizure of illicit fentanyl or derivatives for the purpose of trafficking.

More than 746 deaths have been attributed to fentanyl or its derivatives by the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, with a steady annual increase since 2010. Fentanyl is legal if prescribed by a doctor for chronic pain management and is roughly 100 times more potent than morphine and about 40 times more potent than heroin. Over the last five years, more than 500 people died in Ontario after knowingly or unknowingly ingesting fentanyl. A lethal dose of pure fentanyl could be as little as two milligrams, that's equivalent to 32 grains of table salt or seven poppy seeds. Illegally obtained fentanyl is modified by sellers by adding cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone tablets, as a cutting agent, to increase their profits.

To find out more about the dangers of fentanyl and short-term antidotes, visit facethefentanyl.ca.

If you have information about suspected trafficking of fentanyl or derivatives, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit crimestopperssdm.com.