Marshall flies past 1000 points

Allison Marshall, of Orillia, joined the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) women's volleyball 1,000-point club recently in Durham College's 3-0 victory over the Centennial Colts.

Marshall, a graduate of Park Street Collegiate Institute, only needed eight points, but finished the match with 10 kills, an ace and a block for 12 points. She now has 1,004 between her time with the Lords and Georgian Grizzlies.

From 2012-15 she amassed 615 points with Georgian and as of Saturday has 389 points with Durham.

"This is a major accomplishment for Allison and we're proud of what she has done not only here at Durham, but the success she had on the court previously at Georgian," said Durham College athletic director Ken Babcock. "To be an athlete with over 1,000 points is not something you see every day. We're proud of what she's been able to do here with the Lords."

The Lords' victory not only gave them their berth to the OCAA championship, but also locked up the east region title for the second straight season. With Durham defeating Algonquin in both matches this year, the Lords hold the tiebreaker, even if the Thunder were to catch them, which is mathematically possible.