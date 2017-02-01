LETTER: Modified calendar works

An open letter to the Simcoe County District School Board:

I am indeed disappointed that you have decided to throw out the modified school year calendar without even pausing to properly analyze whether or not the experiment was a success.

How can a school board eliminate a 20-year project on a whim and without just cause?

Having been a part of the experiment for the last five years, with three children attending Ernest Cumberland Elementary School, I can testify to its many merits.

How can you teach the scientific method, but then refuse to use it?

I have yet to hear one argument that the modified calendar is detrimental to students.

Quite the opposite is true.

Those most intimately acquainted with the experiment have rave reviews; but alas, they were not even consulted.

Since, the modified calendar experiment was an isolated case, numerical data would be meaningless. Hence, the only recourse we have to determine the results is to call upon expert witnesses (i.e. teachers, administrators and support staff who have actually worked at Ernest Cumberland).

Why will the school board not listen to the experts on this matter?

Common sense dictates that you call an electrician when the lights go out, not a lawyer.

It is disgraceful that you have given equal consideration to the opinions of those completely ignorant of the program!

The modified calendar is universally misunderstood by those unfamiliar to Ernest Cumberland school, and naturally we oppose things we don't understand.

It is the duty of school boards and trustees to act in the best interest of the students, regardless of personal inconveniences, only after a full and complete analysis has been conducted.

What a shame it would have been if penicillin had been thrown out as messy mould before it had been properly investigated.

Sarah Beitz

Alliston