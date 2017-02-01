Keep Talking Cup shines a light on mental health

Hockey players, from an early age, are taught the nuances of skating, how to shoot hard and accurately, how to dish out a body check and how to take a hit. They are schooled about the value of hard work, the importance of obeying their coaches and the merit of proper nutrition and exercise.

But an arena has not always been the best place to learn about mental health. For some reason, there is, it seems, an unspoken expectation that hockey players must exude toughness. To be otherwise, the thinking goes, is to show weakness. However, many are trying to put that way of thinking on ice and are working as hard on developing mental wellness in these young athletes as others try to develop on-ice skills.

That's the mentality behind the Start Talking Cup, an annual hockey showcase held to raise awareness and much-needed funds to help support youth-oriented mental-health initiatives. It's been a rousing success; this year's event at the Barrie Molson Centre raised more than $15,000.

This year's Start Talking Cup featured three games: a minor atom contest between the Barrie Colts and North Central Predators, a girls' hockey game between the Barrie Sharks and Aurora Panthers and a minor-midget marquee matchup that saw the Colts and Predators face off.

While the games are the focal point of the event, they are only part of the program, said Rachel Perrin, a youth outreach worker for the Simcoe County branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). In addition to the games, youth outreach workers meet in small groups with each team and, separately, with parents of those athletes.

"The goal is to ensure parents and players are developing balanced, healthy lifestyles and that they have a pocket of coping skills they can turn to if they're feeling overwhelmed," said Perrin. "We also make sure they know where they can turn to to get support when they need it. The idea is to reduce the stigma and teach them that mental health is an important part of overall wellness."

Perrin said AAA hockey players face a lot of pressure - pressure felt by their whole family. Fifteen-year-old minor midget players, particularly, experience anxiety and stress as they are in their draft year, hoping that an OHL team might call their name at the conclusion of the season.

"Here's the thing," said Perrin. "Hockey is so huge in our community, in Canada, culturally - everybody gets pumped up, the parents are so involved and it's such a positive thing. But, sometimes we're missing just taking care of ourselves and checking in. Focusing on hockey and sport is great, but if we start encouraging youth to talk about the kind of pressure they're facing or the anxiety they're experiencing, we're hoping it starts a conversation, that it will get people talking."

Perrin and several members of the Simcoe County CMHA team were in Rama this week to talk to players from the minor-midget team. In a cramped boardroom, outreach workers asked the group of 18 teens how they deal with stress. One player made an off-hand comment to a teammate: "I just ignore it and put it away until it builds up," he said. "That usually leads to freaking out, a breakdown "¦" And that's why education is so important, said Perrin, who offered coping strategies and tips that would help avoid such meltdowns.

The players also got to hear first-hand suggestions and advice from a pair of former AAA players: Orillia native and Predator alumni Kyle Heitzner, who is now playing for the OHL's Barrie Colts, and former AAA Barrie player Christian Taylor, who was drafted last year by the Colts and is playing Jr. A hockey this season in Newmarket. Both have experienced hockey's ups and downs.

"Personally, I was obsessed with getting drafted. It's all I thought about every single day," Heitzner told the players. "I realize now I shouldn't have thought about it so much. But I remember after the 10th round, I still hadn't been drafted and I was almost in tears, thinking it wasn't going to happen."

While Barrie selected him in the next round, he knows now - and told this year's crop of potential draftees - that not getting drafted would not have meant the end of his dream. "So many good players came in as free agents and almost took my spot and did take others," he said. "If you put the work in, anything is possible. Don't give up. Just focus on the things you can control."

He was also real about the peaks and valleys of the journey, talking about the difficulty of his year playing Jr. B hockey in Cambridge last year, about overcoming injuries and how, as an OHL rookie, every game feels like a tryout. "I've had 18-year-old guys, tough guys, break down crying "¦ it's important not to be embarrassed and to let it out. You can't hold it in, you have to talk about it."

Taylor agreed. "There is always someone to talk to," he said. "Hopefully you can talk to your parents or your coaches - they're always going to be there. But be there for each other, too. Don't make fun of guys who have problems on or off the ice. Everybody goes through it. If a guy is stressed about school or a relationship or hockey, if you're a good friend, you'll support them - not make fun of them."

For the first time this year, CMHA outreach workers also organized workshops for parents. "With parents, we talked more about balance - how do you balance your life? Are you a good role model for your children and ensure hockey isn't taking over everything you do? What about homework, work, other interests? We know minor midgets face tons of pressure "¦ It's about preparing parents to be understanding so that if their child comes to them and says 'I think I'm done' how are you going to react, how is your family going to readjust "¦ that kind of stuff."

Parents were also given information explaining signs and symptoms of anxiety, stress and depression and had an opportunity to ask questions. "The feedback we've received is that parents really appreciate it," said Perrin. "The idea is to have these conversations at the dinner table, in the car driving "¦ that they're normal conversations to have. It's important to talk about these things."