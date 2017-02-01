Host a cupcake party
SUBMITTED National Cupcake Day is coming up on Feb. 27, and the Orillia OSPCA is hoping area residents will participate throughout the month of February by hosting their own cupcake sales. The money raised is going to help the OSPCA. For more information or to download a Cupcake Host Kit, visit nationalcupcakeday.ca.
SUBMITTED
National Cupcake Day is coming up on Feb. 27, and the Orillia OSPCA is hoping area residents will participate throughout the month of February by hosting their own cupcake sales. The money raised is going to help the OSPCA. For more information or to download a Cupcake Host Kit, visit nationalcupcakeday.ca.