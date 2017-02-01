Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says a funeral service will be held in the city on Thursday afternoon for three of the six men who died in last Sunday’s mosque shooting in Quebec City.

Coderre tweeted this morning the ceremony will be held at Maurice-Richard Arena for Hassane Abdelkrim, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti.

There will be prayers for the three other victims.

La cérémonie funéraire pour 3 des 6 victimes de l'attentat de Québec aura lieu demain après-midi à l'arena Maurice Richard. Détails suivront — DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) February 1, 2017

La cérémonie funéraire sera pour les défunts Hassane Abdelkrim, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti.Il y aura prières pour 3 autres victimes — DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) February 1, 2017

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, was arrested Sunday night following the massacre in which 19 people were also wounded, including two who were still in critical condition on Tuesday.

On Monday, Bissonnette was charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.

Police say a gunman stormed a mosque in Quebec City’s Ste-Foy district and opened fire on men who were attending prayer. Authorities have refused to specify what type of firearm was used in the mass shooting.