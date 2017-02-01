Funding available for community arts groups

A new organization formed in the wilds of Haliburton Highlands last year. It's now spreading its geographical footprint across Ontario.

Supporting Performing Arts in Rural Communities (SPARC) had a seminar/forum last Saturday at St. Paul's Centre. A dozen people from several cultural groups here spent the better part of the day learning about SPARC.

SPARC already has participation from people in Norfolk and Prince Edward counties. With $500,000 of funding from the Trillium Foundation (over three years) they are willing to share it with community groups.

They have a website, sparcperformingarts.com, outlining their objectives and a forum. Last year they had some scholarship funding available (no indication if there is for 2017).

One of the problems they pointed out is most performing arts groups have no trouble coming up with shows and events; getting audiences are the problem.

Being rural is one of the reasons why. Audiences are thinly spread out and transportation is an issue. Look around you. In every direction you either see water, rock, forest, farmer's fields or Casino Rama. While we are a city, we are one in a rural area and I can attest some fantastic events and shows that would have sold out in Barrie or southward should have drawn bigger audiences here.

We do alright here in Orillia and have a couple associated groups who try to take care of their interests. I don't know for sure if SPARC is something that will be of benefit, but certainly looking into it further isn't going to hurt.

Bringing in top performers

The Orillia Concert Association has their next concert of the 2016/17 season on Feb. 3.

The OCA has done a remarkable job over the years bringing top performers to Orillia (e.g. Kerry Stratton, Measha Brueggergosman) and do concerts you'd otherwise have to go to Toronto to hear.

For 13 years Stan Passfield has been booking the talent. He'll tell you it's easier now than when he first started. Modern communication technology has helped, but mostly he helped himself.

To that end he was a recipient of the Ontario Presents Award of Excellence last November. It was surprise to Stan. He said he was at a loss for words when he accepted the award.

He got it for leading the Orillia Concert Association and a network of concert associations (Ontario Classical Music Network) in growing the number of concert events and audiences. In fact, the Orillia series is stronger now, and is the strongest of the network.

One of the reasons is Stan keeps the expense down so a season ticket only costs $85. Frankly, that's cheap for five concerts of this caliber.

There are still a few season tickets left, even though two concerts have passed. When you buy a season ticket to see Alex Pangman and the Alley Cats, you'll pay full price, but you still get later concerts with Kerry Stratton and the Weston Silver Band - still a deal.

Alex is a jazz singer on the order of all the greats (Ella, Billie, etc.) and you won't leave the show feeling you didn't get your money's worth. Concert time at the Opera House is 2:30 p.m.

Thankful for public healthcare

Here's an example of why you should be thankful to be Canadian and why anyone who suggests our healthcare should be privatized - even partially - should be shown the door.

David Garibaldi (drummer, Tower of Power) was hit by a train while walking from a restaurant he ate at to his gig in Oakland, California on Jan. 12. He and the band's bassist, Marc van Wageningen, were crossing the street after a freight train passed, only to be hit by an Amtrak train going the other way. Google Yoshi's (the gig) in Oakland and you'll see track going right down the middle of what appears to be a pedestrian friendly street. Good planning there.

It gets worse. David has health insurance, but because of the arcane structure of the system, the local hospital won't recognize the coverage and he now has to pay out of pocket. This is not a new story, having insurance and finding out it's not worth the paper it's written on.

I can't imagine the recovery is going to mean David will be able to drum as he once did, or ever again. A loss of his ability to apply his creative genius and our ability to be suitably impressed is not measurable. I sincerely hope I'm wrong on that count because David has as great influence on young musicians, even right here in Orillia, as Peart, Bonham, Starr, Rich and a small assemblage of other great drummers have.

It's interesting to note the band's founding member, Rocco Prestia, is fighting his own battle with cancer and has the financial resources to deal with it. His musicianship is revered around the world. The whole band is. They have the financial means to deal with all life throws at them, except for their health care.

It's maddening to understand David's recovery (or anyone's) is based on financial considerations resulting from a grossly stupid system of health care instead of good medical practice.

Think about that. We hear constantly that our health care system sucks (a study from the myopic Fraser Institute last fall and just about annually from them, and many politicians, say so) and private care will solve everything. The best health care you can make for yourself is to ignore those voices, in fact run as fast as you can away from them.

Can you imagine if Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart, Gordon Lightfoot, Gord Downie, your wife/husband/children, relatives, friends and enemies had to rely on benefit concerts and fundraisers to deal with an illness? You should, and then take care to protect the health care system you have.

Swartz's Shorts

MAT is doing Death and the Maiden at the Opera House starting Feb. 9. This drama takes its title from Franz Schubert's music, which is playing in the background of a horrific event, relived years later by the victim when the perpetrator reappears. It runs for two weeks at the Opera House.

The Mariposa Folk Foundation has an Evening of Blues and Gospel with Lance Anderson leading a band from another planet. These are always excellent. The show is Feb. 18 at the Mariposa Inn and you can get tickets at the Mariposa office in the Arts District.

The Orillia Winter Carnival is Feb. 11 downtown. Check the website (orilliawintercarnival.ca) for schedules and sign up for events like Yukigassen and the Polar Bear Dip.

Suite 204 opens an 8x10 group show Saturday at 1 p.m. OMAH has a travelling Fibre Art Show featuring the work of 80 artists; the annual International Women's Day Art Show opens Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.; the Feb. 15 speakers series is with Dr. Chris Decker on the history of Soldier's Memorial Hospital.

Coming up...Ron Belanger is at the Farmers Market Saturday. Chris LeMay plays Wednesday at Lake Country Grill. Steph Dunn is at Era 67 Thursday. The Brownstone has Terry Savage and the Wonky Honkies (Darrin Davis opens) tonight; Friday Tyler Knight opens a photography exhibit, Chemical Reflections; Saturday the Tradesmen with Megan Anne are in. The Birch Bark Boys play jazz Sundays at Mark IV Brothers Café (187 Nottawasaga Street) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Geneva Event Center has Ronnie Douglas playing Saturday night; Dr, Krane does the Winter Carnival dance Feb. 11. Ronnie Douglas is playing at McCabe's Feb. 11. Enjoy good jazz at Swanmore Hall with Sol City Jazz Fridays at 6 p.m. Ian Chaplin and Matt James host a jam Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. at Carousel Collectables.

