Executive orders raise concern

As each Presidential executive order was broadcast, a chorus of loud expletives and groans could no doubt be heard coming from my apartment window.

I am sure by the time this article gets published another executive order will be dominating the headlines. However, today's frustration is over the ban of legal immigrants and refugees from entering the United States.

While executive orders of this nature have been passed before, never has one been so overarching, religiously based, and without clear justification.

In an attempt to exclude Muslims, the executive order issued by President Donald Trump late last Friday blocked entry to the United States for citizens of some countries in Africa and the Middle East. As the legislation began to take hold, many with visas and some without were incarcerated in airports not knowing what would happen.

More than 200 in custody were later released, thanks to the support of countless protestors, the work of dedicated lawyers representing organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union, as well as an emergency stay issued by Federal Court Judge Ann Donnelly on the grounds that this executive order was unconstitutional. However, despite this immediate victory, there is little doubt that American Immigration policy will no longer be the same.

You might be asking: What's the problem? Who is this executive order really hurting?

To understand the answer, it is important to look no further than the case of one refugee who was incarcerated. Hameed Khalid Darweesh is an Iraqi man who had served as a translator with the American army for over ten years. Following his release, Darweesh was interviewed by several networks including CNN and ABC.

"This [support] is what pushed me"¦ to leave my country and come here"¦ we know America is the land of freedom." Darweesh said. "America is the greatest nation, the greatest people in the world."

With this executive order, Trump is not excluding America's enemies. Rather, he is excluding many who support the United States and its democratic principles. These people will help to drive the development of innovation, culture, and economic prosperity in the U.S. To keep these people out or to make them feel unwelcome will only be counterproductive.

In addition to these internal losses, there is a high possibility that America's role on the world stage will be profoundly compromised. While there is little doubt the United States has made many controversial moves globally, it is generally respected by many for its promotion of democratic principles and the establishment of an inclusive globalized society.

By removing itself from the realm of inclusivity to become a nation governed by an us-versus-them mentality, Trump risks losing support both from democratic allies and people around the world.

As much as Trump is entitled to think of his own people first, being the leader of a democracy, especially the most powerful in the world, comes with a great responsibility. That is, the responsibility to work toward the protection of all human kind.

Accepting legal immigrants and vulnerable refugees from all over the world should be seen not as a burden, but rather as an incredible opportunity. By welcoming all newcomers, the United States and other nations including Canada, are able to narrow the divide between citizens and outsiders. Through creating this opportunity to find common ground, the inclination of those to vilify and target others on the basis of race or cultural background becomes that much more difficult.

Despite the fear that Trump evokes, many of us have not been silent. Countless people from all over the world supported the International Women's Day March, many stood by those protesting various executive orders, and many spoke up on social media against Trump's hate-based stances on immigration, including our own Prime Minister. It was especially inspiring to see so many Canadians stand in solidarity with Canada's Muslim community to mourn the victims of the terrorist attacks that took place in a Quebec City Mosque on Sunday.

These actions are all strong indicators that we will not fail to remind President Trump of his obligations: to be respectful of all human beings, even to those who are different from ourselves.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He recently graduated with a master's in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.