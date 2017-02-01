Divided doctors write prescription for chaos

Ontario's doctors are still threatening job actions to fight provincial efforts to reduce their pay -- while their own association rips itself apart.

Those of us who pay the bills get to sit and watch.

The Ontario Medical Association represents about 42,000 doctors who collectively bill the province about $11 billion a year for their services, making them the biggest line-item in the government's biggest ministry.

Last weekend, its executives faced confidence votes and more than half the association's council -- about 270 members, representing a cross-section of specialties and interests -- voted against them.

But the standard set in the OMA's rules is a two-thirds vote to dismiss leaders. So the executives, including president Dr. Virginia Walley, are staying on, claiming that the association council "affirmed their confidence in the elected leaders of the Ontario Medical Association."

This all "further erodes an already abysmal level of confidence that doctors have in the credibility of the OMA's current leaders, who have repeatedly refused to step down," states the Coalition of Ontario Doctors, a group opposed to Walley.

The underlying fight is over attempts by the Ministry of Health to get more medical care out of a restricted budget. It has unilaterally cut doctors' pay several times in the past few years and has been on a campaign to reduce the fees doctors can charge for certain procedures that have gotten easier and faster (and therefore much more lucrative) thanks to better technology. In bargaining for a new Physician Services Agreement, basically Ontario doctors' collective contract, the province has offered money for more doctors but not raises for ones already working, even to keep pace with inflation.

Last spring, while negotiations were supposedly on a break, the OMA's top leaders secretly did a deal with the ministry's bargainers. It limited doctors' billings but gave their representatives a say in how caps would be applied. It did not guarantee binding arbitration to settle future disputes; other providers of essential services have that guarantee, and the OMA's leaders said they expect the courts will eventually order it for doctors so it was OK to leave it out for now.

The dissident doctors, who are mostly angry with Walley & Co. for not being radical enough, forced a general membership meeting in the summer to vote on the deal.

That was messy, with a handful of the dissidents challenging in court the very plans for the meeting. They accused the OMA's leaders of trying to rig the vote by giving out skewed proxy forms for doctors who couldn't be at the meeting.

Yes indeed, found Superior Court Judge Paul Perell: "The current proxy is all of unhelpful, unclear, unbalanced, and unfair," he ruled, and made the leaders rewrite the forms. The mass of doctors then rejected the secretly negotiated deal.

Meanwhile, the association is planning a labour disruption. "Ontario's doctors are on the verge of job action because the government has shown itself to be completely unwilling to work with us in a productive, professional, and respectful manner," Walley says.

This sort of thing probably starts with slowing down paperwork the ministry or health authorities need or not going to meetings, but that doesn't affect patients directly. If that doesn't work, patient care will have to be affected. That gets attention.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins has been waiting at a safe distance for months. The medical association is angry, but it's also incoherent. The government doesn't have anybody to negotiate with, who can credibly speak on doctors' behalf.

