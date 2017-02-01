Coldwater Mill to get a facelift

The community of Coldwater will celebrate Canada's 150th birthday by helping improve a landmark a generation older.

The Coldwater Mill Heritage Foundation has received $173,100 to build a barrier-free entrance way and a universal washroom at the mill. The addition to the building will be at the rear of the structure and will be completed by the end of the year.

The organization has been careful to ensure the integrity of the mill, built between 1833 and 1834, remains intact.

"We're not touching the building, per se," explained Gwen Robinson, chair of the mill foundation. "The building is a museum, because it is the original building from 1833. What this is, is a structure that is being built on the back of the mill, simulated to look like the board and batten and what-not that we have on the front, following the same roof lines."

The funding is part of the Ontario150 Community Capital Program. The province has pledged $25 million to support 203 capital projects around Ontario designed to increase accessibility, improve safety and maximize community use of public spaces. The funding was available to not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and indigenous communities.

"(It) will positively impact people right across the province by improving public spaces like parks and youth centres," Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Eleanor McMahon said Tuesday. "Our investments in these important projects will build a strong social, cultural and economic legacy for our communities for years to come."

Robinson said her organization found out it was successful in December, but had to keep tight-lipped until the official announcement, which was Tuesday in Barrie. The group had been looking for funding for the project last spring, but none was available. The mill is a centrepiece of the Coldwater community, but maintaining the historical structure is not cheap.

"We host or co-host so many activities now in the community," Robinson said. "(The funding) will be a service to the community as well."

The funding helps the organization look to the future, with its eyes on expanding on the space currently used to further explore the history and art of the region. Space for an elevator and stairs will be roughed in through the construction process in the new portion of the building.

"Our future goal is to open up the second floor of the mill as a cultural centre and indigenous gallery," Robinson said. "We have 1,600 square feet up there we can't use (right now)."

Almost $175,000 in funding is heading toward Midland as well through the Ontario 150 program.

Infrastructure improvements to the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre, with the province providing a $50,000 grant over 12 months to install automatic doors and four automatic door-openers at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre.

The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre will also see improved infrastructure with a $123,800 grant over 12 months to renovate three outdoor classrooms and implement other capital upgrades to the centre.

All told, 12 projects in Simcoe County are sharing in $868,000 in provincial grants.

-- With files from Bob Bruton

