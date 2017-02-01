Coldest Night ramps up

Orillians are showing their desire to get out in the cold.

The Coldest Night of the Year walk is less than four weeks away and already participant for the Orillia walk have raised more than $25,000. That's a quarter of the way to this year's goal of $100,000 raised in the city.

Out of the 114 different centres in Canada taking part, Orillia current stands in fourth for total money raised. It also has the third most teams signed up so far, with 47.

"Is this community awesome or what? Already fantastic support for The Lighthouse, our Building Hope initiative, and the people we serve every day," wrote Glenn Wagner, board chair of the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter, in an e-mail. "What if we became tops in the number of teams across Canada? We can put Orillia on the map for supporting the homeless, the hungry, and the hurting!"

Last year's walk was a huge success, nearly doubling the goal set by organizers. In 2016, the 450 walkers who came out to Coldest Night of the Year raised $99,250. The money raised goes toward day-to-day operations at the shelter and the Building Hope initiative, which will see a new community hub built on Queen Street to serve the less fortunate.

Registration for the Feb. 25 Coldest Night of the Year starts at 4 p.m. at Lions Oval. Opening ceremonies start at 5 p.m. and the 2km, 5km and 10km walks begin at 5:15 p.m. A meal will be served to participants between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.