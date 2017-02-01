Buzz Aldrin takes one small step for menswear at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: Nick Graham, Buzz Aldrin and Bill Nye pose on the runway at the Nick Graham NYFW Men's F/W '17 show on January 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Nick Graham)

Outer-space celebrity Buzz Aldrin became the first astronaut to walk at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday when he modelled for Nick Graham.

The second man to set foot on the moon joined scientist Bill Nye for the runway show and confessed his astronautics degree from M.I.T. came in handy onstage.

“I wasn’t sure what side to get on,” he said after his catwalk debut. “If I walked too close to the people, then not enough of them would see it. I’m always calculating time and distance.” 



