Warmest regards

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES A wave of generosity has taken the streets of Orillia by surprise, spreading mystery and warmth among people. Store owners on Mississaga Street and Peter Street were baffled when they found bags sporting a cheerful message and winter wear, such as mittens and hats, tied to posts on their streets over the weekend. No one has stepped forward to take responsibility for this act, but some pieces have gone missing, hopefully finding a new home and keeping someone warm in the chill of winter.