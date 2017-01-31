Record challenged by fish caught in Lake Simcoe

A doctor's appointment kept Sebastien Roy from work last Wednesday. He had the full day off, so he might as well go fishing, he thought.

He and a buddy took the waters in the northern part of Lake Simcoe, near Orillia. It's a body of water he's well familiar with. Roy has fished Lake Simcoe a lot over the years, even acting as a guide on the water earlier in life.

It's one of the reasons he moved to Orillia in the past year: not only is the city cheaper than Barrie, but it's also closer to the fishing.

The first place they tried wasn't going to work - what had been frozen a few days earlier was now thawed. So they went to another spot Roy had wanted to try.

"Things lined up," Roy recalled in an interview Tuesday. "Right away, I caught a really small burbot. I hooked into the big one right after. The minute I looked down, I just knew."

Burbot aren't usually targeted by Roy when he's on the water; he's usually looking for lake trout and white fish. But he had been reading about record sizes a couple of weeks before, because more people were catching burbots in the lake.

The fish weighed nearly 18 pounds, was almost a metre round and just less than 50 cm around, more than a full pound heavier than a burbot caught in 2016 and expected to be officially named the Ontario record holder later this winter.

The whole session was filmed for Roy's YouTube channel, Seabass Outdoors. It can be viewed at youtu.be/_qPuuazhDgY.

Roy then had to decide whether or not to keep the fish and begin the process of getting it certified as a record. He first needed to get it weighed on a certified scale, like the kind found in a butcher shop or grocery store. The fish was then certified by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNR), Monday.

Its now in the possession of a taxidermist. The taxidermist is making two replicas of the fish: one for Roy and the other for the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters to display. The original fish will be returned to the MNR for further study.

If you're looking for big fish, Lake Simcoe is a small pond to try.

"Lake Simcoe is one of the hardest lakes to fish in North America," Roy said. "The reason why is that there's so much food and so much foliage,"

However, thousands still come to Lake Simcoe, attracted by the big catches, such as Roy's burbot, look for small mouths, perch and walleyes. They often end up going home empty-handed. Don't let that fool you, Roy said.

"But Lake Simcoe is the best small mouth lake in the world, size-wise," he continued. "It's better than Lake Erie, it's better than Lake Ontario, it's better than those lakes in the U.S. for small mouth, size-wise."

The current record for Burbot was set in 2003 in Jessie Lake near Nipigon. That record was unofficially broken in 2016, also near Nipigon, a feat expected to be made official later this winter. Roy's record would overtake the 2016 record in 2018, unless a bigger fish is caught in Ontario sometime before the end of 2017.

According to the Ontario Record Fish Registry, only two other standing records were set on Lake Simcoe.

