Pangman returns to Opera House

After wowing the Opera House audience with her performance several years ago, Alex Pangman is back for a repeat engagement, this time as part of the Orillia Concert Association 2016/17 season. She will appear Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m., along with her backup band of nearly 20 years, The Alley Cats.

Alex Pangman is known as Canada's Sweetheart of Swing, and has dedicated her career to bringing unique reinterpretations to jazz classics of the '20s, '30s, '40s, and beyond. She has worked with many of the jazz legends of her time including Jeff Healey, Ron Sexsmith, Jim Galloway, and Denzal Sinclaire. Pangman has received National Jazz Award Nominations as well as Juno nominations, and besides her live concerts, has made video, film, television, and radio appearances.

Pangman is also very involved in advocacy work for the cause of organ and tissue donation in Canada. This after receiving a double lung transplant in 2008 and again in 2013, to alleviate her symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis. She is also known to be an active equestrian.

Tickets to individual concerts are not sold, but there are still subscriptions available for the OCA series, which would include this concert and two upcoming. On March 5, Kerry Stratton and the Toronto Concert Orchestra will perform an all-Mozart program featuring the Harp and Flute Concerto. The season concludes with The Weston Silver Band on April 30. The cost for these three concerts together is $85 for adults and $30 for students.

For more information, visit orilliaconcertassociation.com or call 705-326-6598.