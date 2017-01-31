Network supports small businesses

Most people have thought about what it would be like to be their own boss. According to an RBC Small Business poll, 60% of Canadians have considered starting their own business and 79% of Canadians believe working for themselves is less risky because they can control their financial future. There is, of course, a gap between those who dream and those who work tirelessly to build something that is theirs.

In 2015, a report from the Centre for Innovation Studies in Calgary indicated that Canada ranks second only to the United States in terms of entrepreneurial activity. The same report identified that 13% of the working-age population in Canada is involved in entrepreneurship. While this puts our country in the top tier, there is still a sizeable gap between the 60% of Canadians that have considered starting a business and the 13% that have done it.

A variety of factors might encourage or discourage someone from becoming an entrepreneur, but a common consideration in every circumstance is financing. The same report from the Centre for Innovation Studies in Calgary identified financing as a weakness in Canada's entrepreneurial sector. Even the strongest idea will remain just that without funding.

This is where the Georgian Angel Network (GAN) comes in for many businesses at the start-up stage. GAN is a member-based angel investment organization and, since the first investment in December of 2011, GAN has invested over $8.6 million in 24 companies, many of which are from our region.

Sandy Robertson founded GAN in 2010 and the organization has now grown to include approximately 30 members from Simcoe County as well as a cohort from Toronto. The impact of over $8 million in investments in seven years is sizeable. More recently, GAN announced that Michael Badham will be taking over for Robertson as managing director of the organization. Badham has extensive experience in finance, lectures in the business program at Georgian College, and is both a chartered professional accountant and chartered business valuator. With the experience Badham brings to GAN, their success to-date is likely to continue.

Angel investors in GAN give new businesses a chance based on key considerations such as the management team, the long-term sustainable value proposition and the size and growth rate of the market. Strong entrepreneurs, according to Badham, exhibit, "(A) deep understanding of their target customer's problems, with a solution that has a strong value proposition and a sustainable competitive advantage." Badham also outlines how entrepreneurs should have, "passion, vision, and strategic thinking, balanced by a hands-on detailed approach to managing the business." Finally, hopeful entrepreneurs should develop, "(An) understanding of how to attract and retain the best people to collaborate and work with."

One entrepreneur that embodies all of these characteristics is Shelby Taylor, founder of Collingwood-based Earth to Kids. The company is quickly becoming known for its organic chickpea-based pasta. More details on the product can be found at www.choosechickapea.com/ca/.

"(Taylor's) passion for nutritious, convenient food for families and other market segments led to the development of Chickapea Pasta, and initial and subsequent financings from GAN members," says Badham. "Her entrepreneurial skills have been recognized by her admission into Arlene Dickinson's District Ventures Accelerator Program."

This is just one of many positive stories that have come out of the work of GAN and, with a group of this size operating in our region, there will undoubtedly be more to come. For information on GAN as well as advice to help entrepreneurs get their business ready for investment, visit www.georgianangelnet.ca.

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.