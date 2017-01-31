LETTER: Drawing visitors in

Re: "Resident pushes for waterfront discussion," Jan. 28

Patrick Bales' article outlining plans for the waterfront is directed toward best-case scenarios and NIMBYism.

Who directed and who decided Mr. Fisher is only proactive, not self-serving?

Fisher's ideas seem rooted in a user-pay system for visitors. This is contradictory to plans to draw visitors to downtown businesses.

Moving the boat launch will create traffic and parking problems on West St.S. Then who will use it and will that move negate waterfront plans on Centennial Drive?

Eliminating vehicles from Terry Fox Circle is a viable idea.

The boat launch is excellent and in constant use. Yes, it divides the walkways, but before saying it's unsafe, we should check statistics.

Many people simply park and enjoy the boaters' antics at the launch.

Orillia's property taxes are already prohibitive.

Most residents love Couchiching Park for its old-school charm and easy access.

Embracing new residential development and business lowers the tax rate.

Fisher's ideas probably are intended to preserve the park but not everyone can afford to live on the lake. His city councillor appears uncertain what should happen there without an environmental assessment, so the time is ripe to present ideas. Lauer says any ideas are premature. First repair existing roads that are a disgrace (like Andrew St. near city hall, for example) and finish the Barrie Rd. bypass to permit Costco to open.

Paul Thompson

Orillia