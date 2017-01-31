Keeping the practice in the family

Growing up in Orillia, where his dad was a well-respected pediatrician, Ryan Smith thought he might one day pursue a career in medicine - just not in pediatrics.

However, while he was exploring different specialties during medical school, he opted to return to his hometown for a rotation at Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial Hospital with pediatrician Michelle Gordon.

"When I did that rotation, I really fell in love with pediatrics," said Smith. "I discovered I really liked the medicine. Children have their own set of interesting problems which, as a pediatrician, you need to tackle in a different way than with adults."

After dipping his toe into pediatrics, he returned to medical school, but the seed had been planted. In his third year of residency at The Hospital for Sick Children, Smith decided to do an elective in Orillia and then, like every fourth-year resident at Sick Kids, he did a mandatory rotation here.

"When I finished my residency, my dad (Dr. Gary Smith) was retiring, so I arranged to do a locum for him to cover his practice for six months," said the younger Smith. "After that, it was a smooth transition into an associate staff position."

Since falling in love with pediatrics, he discovered the way it's practiced in Orillia is perfect for him. Not only does he like the wide array of issues he deals with in his patients that range from newborns up to the age of 18, he likes the way local pediatricians work collaboratively in the clinics that are offered here.

"In Orillia, all pediatricians do sub-specialty clinics at the hospital such as pediatric asthma, pediatric diabetes, obesity...it's one of the great things about Orillia that all the pediatricians are engaged in each of those clinics and we all do the same amount."

He is also busy with the roster of patients that he inherited when he took over his father's busy practice. Although, he's quick to stress that nobody could fill his dad's shoes. "He was an important factor in building the program over the last 35 years," he said with pride, noting his father is still the program medical director at the hospital and is lending his expertise to building a similar program in Timmins. "Sometimes, people will see me as my dad, which is flattering, but I've worked to redefine those relationships."

And while he's finally done school - he also has a chemical engineering degree and a masters in pharmaceutical science - he says he will never be done learning. "Keeping up to date with the literature is really important," said Smith, who has come full circle, teaching the pediatric trainees who now come to OSMH from Sick Kids. "Now, I'm one of the doctors that helps to train them and that was another reason Orillia appealed to me - that teaching aspect. It really keeps you current."

That doesn't mean he has all the answers. But when he has questions or wants to get a second opinion, he doesn't have to go far. "You don't come out of residency knowing everything ... we're always consulting each other on our cases," explained Smith. "The collegiality of the doctors here is excellent and that's one of the things that brought me here. I didn't want to start in a place where I'd be isolated and I knew that wouldn't be the case here. We often review cases on the ward; midwives, nurses and trainees are very involved in our rounds...it's just a really collegial environment that is not necessarily what you might find everywhere."

On top of all that, Orillia is home. It's where he grew up and went to school and forged friendships. "I've always had a good relationship with Orillia," he said. "The pace is a little less frantic here and the big thing I notice after living in Toronto is that people are nicer and more down to earth. It suits me."

As does his new role.

"In the clinic, I could see a very sick newborn that requires aggressive resuscitation and intervention and the next day, I could provide counselling about constipation and feeding difficulties - that wide variety of work really appeals to me."