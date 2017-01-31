Getting down to the knitty gritty

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES The Orillia Sunshine Knitters needle away idleness while producing flashy designs for a variety of items from woollen bags to blankets to cowls for a Mariposa Theatre Arts production. The club meets once a week between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m at the Orillia Public Library. Pictured are, (left) Teresa Morneau, of Phelpston, who founded the club three years ago, as she knits an owl bag with friend and group member Suzanne Cotnam, of Orillia.