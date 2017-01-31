Funding for pro-level facilities announced

Elite skiers and snowboarders will be able to train closer to home thanks to a grant from the provincial government.

Eleanor McMahon, Ontario Minister of Tourism, Cultural and Sport visited Mount St. Louis Moonstone Tuesday afternoon to announce $82,000 in funding for the Ski and Snowboard Slopestyle NorAM at the Oro-Medonte ski hill this March.

Without that money, hosting an international event would not be possible.

"The Ontario Sport Hosting Program allows us to build a Stage 5 level event - an international event - here in (Oro-Medonte)," said Janet Richter, executive director of Snowboard Ontario. "(The snowboarders can) compete against the world, in their home province."

"The investment is huge for freestyle skiing and snowboarding because it means we actually have training facilities within this region," added Jeff Ord, executive director of Freestyle Ontario.

The Sport Tourism Program is designed to boost the local economy and promote the province as a world-class sporting destination. NorAM will host more than 200 athletes from Canada, the United States and around the world during the first two weeks of March.

Growing the economy and bringing more people to the area go hand-in-hand. The tourism aspect of the funding - and draw of the area's ski resorts - cannot be under appreciated.

"Imagine if (Mount St. Louis) wasn't here, how the local economy would be impacted," McMahon said. "You think about a place like this and the amount of jobs that they bring to the community and they ripple effect that they have."

With those athletes will come family and fans, bringing significant money to the region. When announcing the funding, she highlighted how this kind of grant touches on all three facets of her ministry.

Bringing more people to the area could extend beyond international ski events. McMahon was receptive to an idea floated by Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes and the local business community about the possibility of GO trains bringing skiers and winter enthusiasts to Oro-Medonte throughout the year on the weekends.

"It's a bit of a Back to the Future scenario, because in the old days, back when, people used to take the train to their cottages," McMahon said. "Maybe we should think about that. I would be absolutely delighted to talk to Harry and the mayors of the area... about how we can enrich economic development through tourism and travel by talking to Metrolinx about that kind of activity."

But before the tourists come, the next generation of world-class athletes will train at Mount St. Louis. The infrastructure put in place from hosting NorAM in March will remain, giving elite Ontario snowboarders and freestyle skiers who want to take the next step in their careers the chance to train closer to home.

"The closest they would have to travel to get anything like this is going to be in the U.S. or it's going to be on the west coast," Richter said. "We do have a shortened season compared to our western counterparts, but when they can train here, we want them to stay here."

Not only will that reduce the costs current athletes face, but both Richter and Ord agree it will be instrumental in growing their sports.

"Athletes would reach a certain level, where they're competitive at the national level and then they would have to travel outside of the province to access terrain for them to continue to participate in the sport," Ord said. "Now, with this investment of these funds, we're able to host an international level of competition, welcome athletes from across North America to show them what Ontario has and in particular what Mount St. Louis is able to build and create, which is the best terrain park on the eastern seaboard."

Freestyle skiing competitions take place March 1-5, followed by snowboarding March 6-12. On site training begins Feb. 28.

