Fee waiving a step in the right direction

Starting a new business is a risk. It's a leap of faith. And, in the early days, once the initial adrenalin rush and opening-day buzz fades, there's often a period of fear and trepidation - about tomorrow, about attracting customers, about paying bills, about finally getting behind the steering wheel only to be unsure if you can afford the gas.

There is a cloud of doubt hanging over every first-time entrepreneur. According to Bloomberg, eight of 10 entrepreneurs who start a business fail within the first 18 months - those early days are critical. And that's when most new business people have little income, large bills and an uncertain future.

That is why the Orillia District Chamber of Commerce's new initiative - to waive membership fees for business owners aged 30 and under - is so valuable. The refreshing approach is the brainchild of incoming president Mariano Tulipano, who remembers the anxiety and uncertainty he felt when he started Downtown Computers 28 years ago.

The irony is that back then, Tulipano, like most new entrepreneurs, desperately needed the guidance and assistance his new peers at the chamber might have offered, but couldn't afford to join. "I thought at the time, 'Wouldn't it be great if I could contact someone about these (issues) or have somebody help me make contacts in the community?'"

While a membership is only $175 annually, that is a lot of money for a business owner struggling to pay the bills. That's why, Tulipano said, it's vital to remove that financial obstacle. "It's really about how we can work together to help these young people overcome the obstacles of the first few years of business and become a successful long-term business in the community," he said. "We need them; they drive our economy. Young business owners are absolutely worthy of the effort and attention they'll be getting from us this year."

The new program is music to the ears of Olivia Neal, owner of Harold + Ferne, who is now taking advantage of the initiative. She just wishes it would have started earlier. "I had looked at becoming a member when I first started because it has great networking opportunities, and they're really supportive of businesses," said Neal. "Unfortunately, the first year as a new business owner, I didn't have the funds for it, so I was really excited when I heard of the membership offer."

She said she could have used assistance with administrative and marketing tasks and advice about optimal business hours. "Sometimes it's hard to know what you're missing out on until you start talking to people," she noted.

It's exactly why the chamber's group of civic-minded businesses is firmly behind the new initiative, said Tulipano, who also has been a volunteer mentor of entrepreneurs at the Orillia and Area Community Development Corporation. "Business can be competitive, but there's always that sense that if your neighbour is doing well, you're happy for them."

