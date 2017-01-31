A loose cat caught in an awkward situation is finally being looked after.

An orange tabby, dubbed Samuel, had been on the loose for five weeks in the Big Cedar Park area of Oro-Medonte. While he's not the only cat wandering the forested area in that part of the township, he would be pretty hard to miss.

Until Tuesday, Samuel had a piece of white lattice-work stuck around his neck. He somehow was able to poke his head through the hole, but could not get free.

But Samuel has now been caught and being looked after by the Comfie Cat Shelter in Orillia. He was scheduled to see a veterinarian Tuesday to have the lattice removed and begin the process of being brought back to 100% health.

He seemed in good shape to the untrained eye, said Barb MacLeod of the shelter. His ears were a little dirty and he had lost a few teeth, leading her to believe Samuel was an older cat.

"His coat's nice and shiny and he has no fleas," she said. "He has lost a little bit of weight. All things considered, he's in pretty good shape. (The lattice) moves, so it hasn't gone into his skin."

It took three weeks of setting traps to catch Samuel. Area residents were leaving out food for him as they could, but it wasn't until Monday night he was able to be humanely secured in a drop trap.

The trip to the veterinarian will involve a full examination and the start of the vaccination process. He'll be de-wormed and de-fleaed (despite not having fleas) and likely given antibiotics. If all goes well, he could be fixed and vaccinated and ready to be adopted in about a month's time.

Samuel's story will likely have a happy ending. But too many cats are either dumped in the countryside or just don't return to their homes. There's really only one way to avoid a situation like this if you're a cat owner.

"Number one, we shouldn't let cats out," MacLeod said. She began to say a second reason, but stopped. Instead, she simply repeated herself. "Don't let them out. Just don't let your cats out."

For more information on Samuel or any of the other cats available for adoption at the Comfie Cat Shelter, search out the organization on Facebook.

