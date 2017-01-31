Advent for Lighthouse

SUBMITTED This past Advent season saw a committee at Regent Park United Church do something a little different. Rather than taking, as is usual with an Advent calendar, the committee decided to give back as an outreach project for the Lighthouse, the local men's shelter and soup kitchen. The committee asked everyone in the congregation to set aside, daily or weekly, items that could be used by the Lighthouse: grooming items, non-perishable food, toiletry items, hats, mitts, scarves and anything else the congregation felt would be appropriate. The items were collected for the four weeks of Advent, and on Dec. 18, Trish Holloway, operations manager at the Lighthouse, was at the church to pick up the donations. More than 400 pounds of goods were collected as part of the "reverse Advent" project.