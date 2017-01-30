Volunteers sought for victim services

As North Simcoe Victim Services looks for more volunteers, its current collective spent the weekend at Geneva Park heightening their skills.

The volunteers spent the weekend learning how to better deal with people suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Because of their line of work, the training could be a two-fold benefit to the volunteers with victim services. Not only are they dealing with people who have suffered or perhaps witnessed a tragic loss, but the volunteers also can be impacted by the case they work, to the point where their mental health suffers and they too suffer.

"This is a refresher course for our volunteers in regards to how to assist people who are in crisis," explained Frances Yarbrough, executive director of North Simcoe Victim Services. "It also gives them an opportunity to practise their skills (as well as) gives them some other tools, some other suggestions as to what to say."

Victim services counselling began in Orillia in 1999. Over the past 18 years, thousands of people have been assisted in a time of crisis, being provided with information and support that is readily available, but not often readily advertised.

"It's amazing how many people don't know the services that are out there for them," said Tyson Benny, one of the volunteers in the training.

Benny, a paralegal, has been a volunteer for four years. When he was going to school, a simple internet search led him to the victim services website in a quest for information. What began as an enquiry phone call turned into an opportunity to help those in need.

The volunteer training is intense. For nine weeks, volunteers learn about the types of cases they will be dealing with from various different emergency service providers, organizations and first responders, in class every Monday and Wednesday night. There is an online component to the training as well, which adds into the 60 total hours each new recruit completes before heading out into the field.

Training is ongoing, with guest speakers coming to each monthly volunteer meeting, as well as weekend retreats, such as the PTSD themed seminar at Geneva Park Saturday and Sunday.

Benny is now a team leader. When a phone call comes in from an emergency service, Benny is the one who picks up. He'll either be able to provide the person(s) affected with the information they need over the phone, or will dispatch a team of two volunteer crisis responders to the scene to provide assistance in person.

Right now, there are 60 and 65 active volunteers, out of a roster of about 80. The organization hopes that each class brings in 20 new volunteers to start.

"Volunteers go out and offer immediate practical and emotional support," said Kim Hewitt, volunteer co-ordinator for victim services. "We do have a wealth of knowledge and a referral manual (volunteers) carry with them in their kit. They provide support to people until another family member or emotional supports can arrive."

Three people are on-call, every 12 hours, 365 days a year. It's a lot of shifts to fill, but there are just that many people being victimized in one way or another, be it through a domestic violence crisis, a house fire or any number of circumstances.

While those people may be victimized, the volunteers have a desire to ensure they don't stay that way.

"I don't like using the word victims," Benny said. "They are victims, but I also think a lot of them are very strong individuals who we are just now supporting."

"When we first see them, they are still victims," Hewitt added. "But we help them on their way to become survivors."

Application for the next intake of volunteers closes Feb. 13, with nine weeks of training beginning March 1.

