Too terrifying to bear

I am afraid of bears. Not that I have ever run into one in the wild or even on the main street of Orillia.

Once I saw a big guy on a motorcycle so hairy, I wasn’t sure if he was a man or an animal that had escaped from a circus, but I don’t think I have ever been close to a live bear when there weren’t iron bars between us. (The guy was hairy, not the motorcycle. I think that is what is called a misplaced modifier – like that has ever bothered me.)

If I think I am somewhere a bear might show up, I make sure there is an older person with me, one with a cane and not wearing running shoes.

I don’t know why I am afraid of them; after all, bears are quite lovable, at least from what I’ve read in fairy tales. I don’t remember anything serious happening to Goldilocks. If you remember, she broke into the home of a family of bears, ate their breakfast, trashed one of their chairs and bedded down in one of their beds still wearing her muddy boots.

The story may have been sterilized somewhat since her remains were never found.

Another thing: We know bears are not invincible. Davy Crockett killed one when he was only three. (I originally thought it was Dan’l Boone, but then I sang the song.)

Where is Foster going with all this bear crap, Martha? It’s time they changed his medication.

As formidable as they seem to be, bears have a major weak spot, a handy bit of information when facing a grizzly. Bear bums are highly sensitive to pain. (So are bare bums, or so I’ve heard.) How do I know? I saw it on TV. Bears love Charmin Ultra Soft toilet paper. That is why the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry recommends carrying a good supply of Charmin in your knapsack whenever you go traipsing through Algonquin Park or anywhere one might find God’s scarier creatures. Just flip him a roll and take off. Don’t lie down and play dead, or when the roll is finished, he might use you.

Failing that, I’d try to get behind one and kick him (I understand they have two sexes, but I don’t plan on getting close enough to check that out) – kick him or, possibly, her in that most sensitive of areas and vamoose. Granted, I am not quite sure I’m right on all this, so should you ever come face to face with a bear, try the Charmin first. Then go for the kicking business. Let me know how you make out, or have your next of kin call and tell me where to send the flowers.

Last July, we were visiting my sister and her family at their cottage in the wilds north of Kenora. I was strolling along a forest road with Angel, my niece, and she casually pointed to a clump of trees where she had met a bear on her daily walk. At least I think that’s what she said. As soon as I heard the word “bear,” I felt an urgent need to change my underwear and quietly slipped away to a safe spot under the bed, where I remained until it was time to go back to Winnipeg two days later.

I am not now, nor ever have I ever been, a woodsman. Had I been alive during Champlain’s day, I wouldn’t have been with him in his canoe, paddling our way to Casino Rama. Nor would I have been with Radisson and Groseilliers as they tramped through the woods coureur de boising with the Hurons.

On the other hand, I might stay in one of Pierre’s Radisson hotels one of these days, providing the management can guarantee there are no bears hiding behind the potted plants in the lobby. At a strange hotel, I always send Mary in first. One can never be too careful.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.