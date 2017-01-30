Siskins rattle off three more wins

The Stayner Siskins rattled off three more victories on the weekend to finish the Provincial Junior Hockey League's regular season with a 39-3-0 record, good enough for 78 points in 42 games and a .929 winning percentage in the Northern Conference's Caruthers Division.

The Alliston Hornets also picked up a trio of wins to finish in second place with a 36-5-1 record and 72 points.

The Siskins, powered by a Jordan Taylor hat trick, defeated the Penetang Kings 5-2 on Thursday night, while the Hornets doubled up the Schomberg Cougars, 6-3.

On Friday night, Stayner blasted the Midland Flyers 7-1 thanks to a hat trick and an assist from defenceman and Barrie native Michael Holmes, while the Hornets slid past the Orillia Terriers, 7-5.

On Sunday afternoon, the Siskins picked up a 4-2 victory over the Huntsville Ottters as the Hornets beat the Caledon Golden Hawks, 6-4.

With Carruthers Division teams all having wrapped up their regular-season schedules, the playoffs picture came into focus.

The Siskins will face the Caledon Golden Hawks in the opening round, while the Hornets take on the Schomberg Cougars. Both of those series get underway on Thursday night. The Penetang Kings will face the Orillia Terriers in the opening round while the Midland Flyers will meet the Huntsville Otters.