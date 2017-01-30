Program reaches out to PTSD sufferers

A large crowd filled the Royal Canadian Legion in Brechin Sunday afternoon. For one person, it was too large a crowd.

A few minutes before the event started, he came up to one of the organizers of the afternoon and apologized. He had to go; he couldn't be around that many people.

The man was a veteran, suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Large crowds are a trigger.

It's unfortunate, because he's exactly the kind of person organizers wanted to reach with Sunday's presentation, on the National Service Dog program and how they can be a benefit to those suffering from PTSD.

"We wanted to get the word out in our area," said Ken Scruton, an executive director at Brechin-Mara Branch 488. "We feel the National Service Dogs are important as a service provider for veterans and first responders."

The branch brought in Lawrence Christensen, a veteran, and his National Service Dog, Lynx, for the presentation. Christensen spoke about his experience with PTSD and how his life changed when he was connected with the service dog program and Lynx. The dog is so much more than a life-saver in Christensen's and has allowed him to go from suffering with PTSD to living with PTSD.

The afternoon sought to explore how services dogs can help with the veterans. At the most basic, they are companions for the veterans, but through that they are able to help them suppress anxiety, support integration with the public and provide reality affirmation, which can allieviate flashbacks, nightmares and grey-outs.

"There is a need," Scrutton said. "We're hoping that people are aware of it and get help when they need it."

Each dog in the National Service Dog program is provided free of charge to approved clients. Over the eight to 10 years of its working life, it is valued at $30,000. The program receives no funding from the government and relies entirely on fundraising, donations and sponsorships.

More information is available at nsd.on.ca.

