Orillia man sentenced

An Orillia man was sentenced to 12 months probation and $300 in victim surcharge on three counts related to a break-and-enter that took place in June 2015.

Sonny Ladds, 36, was charged with trespass at night, break and enter, possession of break-and-enter tools, theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was sentenced to two days' custody, 18 days' credit for pretrial and 12 months' probation and had to pay a victim surcharge of $100 for one count of trespass at night.

For one count of possession of break-and-enter tools, Ladds was sentenced for 20 days consecutive to the first count, with 12 months' probation concurrent and had to pay a victim surcharge of $100. For his count of breach of probation, he got 20 days consecutive and 12 months' probation concurrent and had to pay another $100 victim surcharge.

Counts around break and enter and theft under $5,000 were withdrawn.