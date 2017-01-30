Novices beat Nobleking in playoff action

The regular season has come to a close for local teams that compete in the York Simcoe Hockey League. But the second season - the playoffs - is now underway for a variety of teams who wear Orillia's colours.

The Moonstone Mechanical novice Terriers kicked off their playoff series against the Nobleking Knights Saturday with an impressive 3-1 victory in a fast-paced game at Rotary Place.

The Terriers had a decided territorial edge in play, rode solid goaltending, excellent penalty killing and timely goals to earn the win and a 1-0 series edge.

The Terriers scored one goal in each period en route to the well-deserved win.

Game 2 goes Wednesday night in King City, with the third game in the best-of-five series slated for Rotary Place Thursday night at 6:50 p.m.

To find out how the other local teams are faring, visit orilliahockey.com and go to the playoff page.