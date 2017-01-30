Music for Breakfast
SUBMITTED The Jubilee Chorale donated the money raised at its Sweet Treats concert and Bazaar to the breakfast program at St. David’s Church. Shown with the $500 donation are, from left, Ann Ewaschuk (Jubilee Chorale), Barry McKalvey (breakfast program), Claudia Unitt (president of Jubilee Chorale) and Pastor Lori Pilatzke.
SUBMITTED
