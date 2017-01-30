LETTER: Think it through
Adding calorie counts to menus is a huge waste of resources and was certainly not well-thought out.
This in no way will stop people from eating too many calories, and will have a definitive negative effect on those with or predisposed to eating disorders.
I understand that this only affects 2% of the population, but most people don’t know that eating disorders have a 25% mortality rate, the highest of all mental illnesses.
I was stunned to find out recently that calorie counts only apply to food, not to alcoholic drinks. So I guess you can have 10 beers and a salad and be safe from a calorie perspective.
Perhaps Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government doesn’t want to cut into that revenue it gets from alcoholic beverages.
Not well-thought out at all!
Joe Hoyda
Oro-Medonte Township