LETTER: Brown needs more time

Re: "Comment half-baked: company," Jan. 28

Patrick Brown has put his foot in his mouth again, speaking without knowing what he’s talking about.

He has a habit of doing this and he is always blaming the Liberals for the mistakes that he thinks they have made, when all along he doesn’t do his homework before mouthing off.

He recently blamed Hydro rates for Pillsbury leaving Ontario. Not true, says Pillsbury management. Good business practices for saving money by putting all packages under one roof is the actual reason.

Brown seems fixated on hydro rates and can’t seem to come up with some good policies to take his party forward.

He better watch out in the next election or he may get pushed aside by the NDP. Andrea Horvath knows what she is talking about and would make a strong premier. I am not a member of the NDP, but of the three candidates that will run for the top job of trying to run and fix this province, I would choose Horvath to do the best job.

Patrick Brown needs more schooling on leading a party. The next election is not his time.

Doug Renshaw

Orillia