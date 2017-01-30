Impaired charges

An Orillia man is accused of drinking and driving after an incident Sunday morning.

At about 2:10 a.m., Barrie OPP responded to a vehicle that had run off the road and into the snow bank in the area of Line 13 and Old Barrie Road in Oro-Medonte.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle while ability impaired and driving with more than 80mgs of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in Barrie court at a later date.

Barrie OPP did not provide the name of the Orillia man in a news release and did not return a phone call on the issue before press time.

A Brock Township man was charged with driving while impaired and with more than 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

On Jan. 28, at approximately 8 p.m., the OPP were notified of a possible impaired driver on Highway 12 in Ramara Township. Officers responding to the call located the vehicle and as result the driver, Dimitry Demenschonok, 57, was charged.

He was released on a promise to appear in Orillia court on Feb. 14.

An Orillia woman was charged with driving while impaired and with more than 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

On Jan. 29, at 3 a.m., the OPP responded to a possible impaired driver in Severn Township. As a result of investigation Amanda Mei, 26, was charged with the offences above and was released with a promise to appear in Orillia court on Feb. 21.

An Orillia man was charged with impaired care and control of a vehicle and refusing to provide a sample.

Paul Ohalloran, 37, was charged with the above after the OPP responded to a possible impaired driver call in Orillia at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Ohalloran was released on a promise to appear in Orillia court on Feb. 21.