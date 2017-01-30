City hosting information session

Want to know how property assessment works in Ontario? The City of Orillia is hosting an information session for you.

Representatives from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) will be in Orillia Feb. 15 to answer questions from residents about how their property was assessed.

Orillia city council invited MPAC to hold a public information session to provide Orillia residents with an opportunity to better understand the residential property assessment process and ask any questions they may have about their recent property assessment.

The session runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the council chambers at the Orillia City Centre.

The public information session will include a presentation from MPAC representatives explaining the municipal tax assessment process and an overview of the aboutmyproperty.ca website. Residents can also bring a copy of their property assessment notice to sign up for aboutmyproperty.ca and receive a hands-on tutorial from MPAC representatives following the formal presentation.