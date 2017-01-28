Change text size for the story

Sorry NHL, Snoop Dogg doesn't do radio edits.

The league booked the Doggfather to DJ the NHL All-Star Skills Competition Saturday night.

And DJ Snoopadelic didn't disappoint, kicking of the festivities with his hit song The Next Episode.

Too bad he picked the uncensored version from his playlist.

Sportsnet, which broadcasted the event live in Canada, didn't seem to notice the profanity-laced track or just didn't care.