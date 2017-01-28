Mount Slaven sale to close Monday

Mount Slaven has finally been sold.

A deal for the former public school, purchased by the City of Orillia in 2011, is expected to close Monday. A purchase price was not immediately available.

Staff entered into negotiations on the property with 2373581 Ontario Inc in March. At last week's regular meeting of council, a bylaw was passed assigning the agreement of purchase and sale from 2373581 Ontario Inc. to 2556351 Ontario Inc.

Such a transfer hadn't been initially allowed through the bylaw passed by council in the spring, but the city's solicitor signed off on the agreement, councillors learned through the Jan. 20 council information package. The solicitor said the transfer would not “materially affect the obligations of 2373581 Ontario Inc.”

Any remaining conditions of sale have been waived by the purchaser. Those conditions have not been made public, as they were discussed by councillors in closed session.

As well, the buyer has not been identified beyond either numbered company, nor is there an official indication of what may end up on the site of the former school at 50 Westmount Dr. N.

“The buyer has not yet submitted any development approval applications to date with the City of Orillia, therefore we are unable to confirm what the buyer’s intentions for the property are at this time,” Ian Sugden, director of development services wrote in an e-mail.

In March, Mayor Steve Clarke was equally coy, only saying he felt the proposed project would “really benefit Orillia.”

However, recent work has provided a better understanding of what isn't underground on the property.

“The purchaser did complete Stage 3 and Stage 4 archaeological assessments of the site,” Sugden wrote. “Those assessments were submitted to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, and the ministry has provided clearances to them confirming that no archaeological resources were found on the site as part of the assessments.”

Stage 1 and Stage 2 assessments had been previously completed by the city.

Since the city bought the former school, at least four offers have fallen through for a number of undisclosed reasons.

