For the third night in a row, the Barrie Colts put forth a spirited effort.

And as was the case the previous two times, they were unable to come out with a win.

The Colts hung with the Eastern Conference leaders, but would ultimately fall 6-3 to the Oshawa Generals at home Saturday night.

“It was the end of a three-in-three for us, so we wanted to just go out and outwork the other team,” said Colts defenceman Kade Landry. “We wanted to go hard and win our battles.

“It was a solid performance, but we just came up short in the end there.”

The Colts came out strong early, but weren't rewarded for it.

That would make things a lot tougher for them.

Barrie forced a number of turnovers early on in the Oshawa zone, with Ben Hawerchuk setting up Lucas Chiodo a minute in before Jason Smith, the third member of the top line, got a golden opportunity in the slot a few shifts later.

“It's something that we talked about before the game,” Landry said. “With them being at the top of the East and hot lately, we knew we had to bring our 'A' game.

“We had to get a good start, and we did in the first five or ten minutes.”

None of them could beat Oshawa starter Jeremy Brodeur though, keeping the game scoreless.

That would allow the Generals to gain their footing and get the opening goal, when Renars Krastenbergs set up Sullivan Sparkes headed to the front of the net, and the rookie snapped a shot past Barrie goalie Christian Propp.

Oshawa would increase its lead to 2-0 thanks to a quick move by Kenny Huether.

The veteran forward was hit by overager Joe Manchurek's shot, and with Propp committing the other way on the attempt, Huether dropped the puck to the ice and beat the Barrie netminder to the far side.

“It's mostly our fault,” said Colts forward Giordano Finoro. “We did take it to them in the first half of the first period, but we took our foot off the gas and they capitalized on their chances.

“We can't really be angry with what happens, because we kind of let it happen.”

Former Colt and Barrie native Matt Brassard was making his presence felt, drawing three minor penalties in the first, with the latter giving Oshawa a two-minute, five-on-three power play that stretched into the second period.

The Colts would kill that penalty though, and play would even out, at least while at five-on-five.

Barrie also got on the board in the second, although it was through a contentious means.

The Colts fired the puck into the zone and Aidan Brown, cutting a tight angle just outside of the crease, caught part of Brodeur's foot while skating by, tripping up the goaltender.

While the Generals were complaining for a call, Smith got the puck back to Landry, and he set up Kirill Nizhnikov at the side of the goal.

Nizhnikov waited for Brodeur, who had long since re-set himself, to make the first move before the rookie went high to reduce Barrie's deficit to 2-1.

The Generals, to a man, argued with the officials for goalie interference, but to no avail.

Oshawa's frustrations would continue, although it was the goal-scorer who ended up in the worst situation.

Following an initial play by Sean Allen that Nizhnikov did not like, the forward swung his stick at the Oshawa defenceman and missed.

Skating up the ice, near the blue line, Nizhnikov two-handed Allen across the leg, and that would be enough to see the Barrie goalscorer get ejected for a slash.

The Colts killed the penalty and looked to be in the clear to finish the second period down by just a goal, until a late minor, their seventh time shorthanded on the night, ended poorly.

Brassard's point shot hit the side of the goal and went wide, rippling the mesh in the process.

Barrie slowed down, which gave Eric Henderson a chance to be the first one to the puck, and he sent it in front of the net for Allan McShane, who beat Propp high.

That would give Oshawa a 3-1 advantage after 40 minutes.

The Colts weren't able to mount much offensively in the third, getting only two shots on net in the period's first half.

Meanwhile, Oshawa would build on its lead during yet another power play, when Medric Mercier wristed a shot past Propp to give the Generals a 4-1 cushion.

“It gets a little frustrating when they're able to capitalize on those power plays there,” Landry said. “We tried to stay disciplined there, but we found ourselves in the box too many times.”

Barrie would start to throw more pucks on net late and would get back into the game.

Landry circled in the offensive zone and sent a pass to Smith, and the veteran rifled a shot over Brodeur's glove hand to make it a 4-2 game.

Less than two minutes later, Finoro got free at the side of the net and got just enough on a puck to poke it over the line, cutting the lead to one.

“It shows our character,” Finoro said. “Sometimes, when teams are down by three, they'll just give up and call it a night, but I like the fight in the team.

“We never stop battling.”

That's as close as Barrie would get, as Oshawa made it a 5-3 game when Krastenbergs set up a wide-open McShane in front for his second of the night.

The Colts pulled the goalie but couldn't mount any attack, and Mason Kohn would ice the game with an empty-net goal.

Barrie's next contest is at home on Thursday night against the Kingston Frontenacs.

twitter.com/stephen_sweet

COLTS ON THE SCORE SHEET:

Jason Smith: 1G, 1A

Kade Landry: 2A

Giordano Finoro: 1G

Kirill Nizhnikov: 1G

Lucas Chiodo: 1A

Christian Propp: 27 saves

Matt Brassard (Barrie native): 2A