The next meeting of the Orillia Naturalists' Club will take place on Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. It will be held at the Orillia Museum of Art and History, third floor. Members and non-members are welcome.

Ron Tozer will be speaking about Algonquin Park Before 1950: Birds, Habitats And Observers.

Tozer was a park naturalist for 25 years in Algonquin Park. An avid birder, he has been keeping records of the arrivals, nesting and departures of all 280 currently known bird species in the park for decades. During his presentation, Tozer will utilize archival photographs and historical records to describe Algonquin's bird life and habitats prior to 1950. His book, Birds of Algonquin Park, published by The Friends of Algonquin Park in 2012, will be available to purchase.

Our knowledge of birds and their status during the first half century of Algonquin Park is limited compared with today's information. The park habitats were often very different in those years, and the kinds of birds and their numbers were frequently different as well.

The limited information about Algonquin's birds before 1950 comes from four major sources. Some surveys of the park were undertaken by researchers from the Geological Survey of Canada and the Royal Ontario Museum. A few members of the Algonquin Park staff could identify many of the birds they saw and kept records of their observations. Some amateur ornithologists undertook canoe trips in Algonquin and published their bird observations from those trips. Finally, a few expert birders spent time at lodges in the park and records of the birds they saw have been preserved.

Ron Tozer began serious birding and keeping field notes in 1953, at age 12, in the Oshawa area. While at the University of Toronto in the 1960s, Ron often met with the late Jim Baillie at the Royal Ontario Museum collecting data for his Oshawa area bird book. Ron's interest in birds and natural history led to summer park naturalist jobs in Algonquin Provincial Park from 1961 to 1972.

After undertaking graduate studies at the University of Michigan, Ron was appointed the permanent park naturalist in Algonquin in 1972, a position he held until retiring in 1996. He continues as a Natural and Human History Interpretation Consultant in Algonquin Park.