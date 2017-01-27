Thaw brings out critters

Although the calendar says it's January, there a few of our wildlife species that are already thinking spring.

Mating rituals, nest building and even egg-laying have taken place across the county, despite a heavy covering of snow. Birds, mammals, and even a couple amphibians have succumbed to the call of nature to bear forth replacements.

Deer and bear finished up their mating last fall, so the females are well into their terms of pregnancy, with little ones scheduled to show up as the trilliums break bud. But other species are still wooing and courting with a winter wonderland as their backdrop.

Red foxes are a tad infamous for their January roaming, as the males cover many kilometers a night seeking out a willing vixen or two. The lady foxes stay on territory, as they know the locations of a couple potential den sites, while the wanderlust males roam hither and yon.

"Infamous" comes from the 1950s and '60s when fox rabies terrorized southern Ontario. An infected male fox could bite many horses, cows, dogs and cats as it stumbled dazed and unafraid across the landscape. Nowadays, thanks to a major program of dropping treated bait (thank you Ministry of Natural Resources), fox rabies is almost non-existent in our region.

While driving along Horseshoe Valley Road last week, a large bird was noted flying towards me, directly over the road. This flight pattern indicated, to me at least, that a raven was the incoming species. (Crows tend to fly across the road, ravens along it... just something I've noticed about these two avian cousins.)

But this one did not have the typical streamlined profile, it was quite misshapen. As our paths intersected at what might be best described as the west boundary of Jarrett, I looked up and saw that it was carrying a fairly large branch in its beak. Nest building! Ravens have been recorded somewhat regularly as sitting on eggs in January. Their natural habitat in northern Ontario is a cliff side, but these birds on the southern limits of their range often set up home on steel hydro transmission towers.

When it comes to wintertime nesting, the local champion is the great horned owl. Starting back around Christmas time, their booming territory calls have filled the woodlots for several weeks now. A currently unoccupied red-tailed hawk nest or great blue heron nest does quite nicely for these time-share birds. February will be spent incubating the eggs, howling winds notwithstanding.

When the owlets hatch out in March, their hearty appetites will be sated by the abundance of silly rabbits and March hares performing their brazen spring courtships. Nature provides.

If you have been feeding the birds you may have had an influx and then decrease in mourning doves. These gentle birds gather in flocks to pick a mate in mid-winter, then drift away in pairs to some secluded spruce tree. Again, several records exist of young doves being reared in a nest protected by a layer of heavy snow attached to surrounding branches.

The other bird that nests in the snow is the horned lark. These uncommon birds usually arrive in a mid-February snowstorm, their northward migration completed on a local lane or concession road. Their nests are built right on the ground, under the protective lower branches of a spruce or cedar tree. Being right on the ground is a good thing, as any geothermal heat that is being released from the core of good old Earth will emerge here, melt the snow and warm the eggs from the underside. Smart cookies, those horned larks.

And finally, in my list of odd-ball winter activities, is the yellow spotted salamander. These amphibians, like their slightly smaller cousins, the blue spotted salamanders, are classed as mole salamanders, which means they burrow through soil rather than walk over it. As mentioned above with the larks, there is a surprising amount of geothermal heat that rises up through the cold ground, enough to keep patches of damp soil soft, especially when wrapped in an insulating layer of fluffy snow.

Spotted salamanders have the ability to survive if the frost does enter the upper layers of soil, but in a hidden den under a rotting log or old stump, these critters manage to wait out the colder parts of the year. When the snow melts in March-April, the salamanders leave their underground dens and march towards breeding pools of water, often with ice still present.

While snowshoeing last week during the January thaw, we found a yellow-spotted salamander out for a mid-winter crawl. I think it may have been impatient and went exploring through the wet snow and fell into the chasm of our earlier snowshoe tracks. We relocated it back under a nearby stump where it hopefully found proper shelter again.

Yes, it's been a cloudy and cold month so far, but by watching the comings and goings of our local wildlife, there are signs that sunny days are soon to upon us once again.

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.