Thomas McCrosson wanted to make a difference. He spent the better part of his life working for the advancement of working-class people, especially the many poor Catholic families of Upper Canada, and for reform of the prison system for young boys. But often his efforts were frustrated by forces beyond his control.

His friend, fellow journalist and author of McCrosson's obituary said McCrosson "entered with ardor into every movement for the benefit of his countrymen and co-religionists."

McCrosson was born in Northern Ireland in 1827. His first wife died young, and McCrosson married a second time in Penetanguishene in 1879. He'd moved to Canada, landing in Quebec in 1846 as a 19-year-old. Working in the fur trade, he travelled back and forth between Europe and Canada for a few years before moving to Toronto and setting up his own fur and hat business across from St. James Anglican Cathedral on King Street East.

He was a huge fan of Thomas Darcy McGee and assisted with the political works of Catholic politicians. From 1877 to 1879, he was editor and publisher of the Roman Catholic publication Toronto Tribune.

In July 1879, the Liberal government of Oliver Mowat appointed McCrosson superintendent of the Ontario Reformatory for Boys in the old Naval Establishment in Penetanguishene.

The facility he was given charge of was pretty old. It had served as the Royal Navy base on the middle Great Lakes before becoming the British Army base. It was handed over to the province and opened as a reform prison for boys in 1859. Many of the inmates were put to work modifying and adding to the structure.

The first warden wrote:

"The Reformatory is a stone building 111 feet in length, 39 feet in breadth, and 24 feet in height, formerly soldiers' barracks; and adjoining thereto, though unattached, is the temporary dwelling for the Warden, also of stone, formerly officers' quarters, and on a parallel line with the prison, 81 feet in length, 37 feet 3 inches in breadth, and 12 feet 7 inches in height."

The only qualifications of the structures for prison use were that they were needed, they were there and they were essentially free. More buildings were added to the complex, some of which remain today, including the administration building of the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care.

McCrosson's appointment came at a time of change in the way young people were being processed in the criminal system. The facility was originally called the Ontario Reformatory Prison; McCrosson's title was warden.

But that changed with Ontario prison inspector John Langmuir, who was determined to lead a revolution in the corrections system of the province. Well, sort of changed. Patronage, inertia and learned behaviour were all hard to dislodge. But McCrosson did his best.

He was sent to tour American facilities for boys with a mission to improve the Ontario system and help it shed "its more glaring defects."

It started with terminology. "Convict" was changed to "boy," "warden" to "superintendent," "prison" to "reformatory" and "guards" to "overseers." McCrosson was told to weed out unsuitable guards, removing violent and overly physical men from the facility.

They also changed the look of the reformatory, adding more gardens, having fewer gates and fences and allowing the boys more freedom, including attending church in the nearby town, with a lower profile of security. (Many of the boys used the opportunity to escape, so McCrosson tightened up security.)

The structures themselves were harder to update. McCrosson realized even with the newer buildings, his reformatory was hardly cutting edge. In 1882, three years after he arrived, he wrote: "When the Reformatory is reached, the visitor is at once struck with the massive and prison-like appearance of the structure, the iron bars, the heavy door, and the isolated position; all telling of that once universal, but now obsolete system, which dealt with a badly trained boy who came within reach of the law, as a criminal small in stature only, and requiring the same treatment as those hardened convicts confined in a penitentiary."

Even where modifications were allowed - for example, a new law allowing the boys to earn a suspension of their sentence - McCrosson often was not given the power to make them work. He also complained there was no formal system in place for him to send his charges out for training as apprentices, an option available in theory.

The inability to make policy and bring modern ideas of reform into effect in the outdated pile of concrete, brick and iron wore on McCrosson. Years after trying to bring change, he realized his methods were not far improved over those of the man who previously held his position under the title of warden. McCrosson testified at Langmuir's commission on the prison and reform system in the province in 1890 that Penetanguishene's facility would never be an effective reformatory in its current state with the current system.

He wanted the federal government to free up pardoning power, have judges sentence boys to more flexible terms and create a system to properly assess the boys and chronicle their behaviour. The main objective of the current system had devolved to "maintaining order," said McCrosson.

The lack of education or training meant when the boys left, they had "a very imperfect knowledge of any trade." And he noted with little available good farmland, the opportunity to learn farm skills was also limited in the area.

McCrosson's points were raised in the commission's 1891 report, which recommended a series of changes, but few were implemented - the leading issue was moving the facility to a better location.

For his time, McCrosson was very progressive. In a day where the study of the shape of the skull was still taken seriously as a predictor of people's behaviour, McCrosson was skeptical. He believed much of the behaviour problems exhibited by the boys in his care were not attributable to heredity. The boys had, in large part, been raised by "honest, careful, thoughtful parents."

He felt they needed discipline, encouragement and exposure to opportunity, but the reformatory was too outdated and prison-like and the area was too lightly populated.

McCrosson didn't give up. Between 1893 and 1902, he placed 64 boys in local apprenticeship positions, meaning he'd found sympathetic partners in the area's business community.

He also sought and obtained pardons for 272 of his charges, meaning he had a 60% average for pardoning or apprenticing boys before the end of their terms.

The then-head of the Children's Aid Society, J.J. Kelso, while not a fan of the reformatory, "retained a warm regard for its superintendent." He felt the patronage appointments by succeeding governments contributed to McCrosson's inability to accomplish real reform, saying McCrosson was a "good-natured man who always had a kind word for the lads ... but he had absolutely no control. He had not appointed any of those under him, he could not dismiss them, and he had found by experience that to find fault or criticize their work was not only useless but increased his burden and anxieties, so he made the best of the situation and said nothing."

McCrosson retired in 1903 and died two years later.

Tom Villemaire is a former editor of papers in Simcoe County, including the Orillia Packet & Times, Midland Free Press, Barrie Examiner, Innisfil Examiner and Enterprise-Bulletin, and is the author of two history books. He now runs historylab.ca, podcasts and can be reached at tom@historylab.ca.