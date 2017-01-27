Resident pushes for waterfront discussion

A wave of change is set to transform the Orillia waterfront and a local resident wants to make sure the city gets it right.

Wendell Fisher made a splash with his letter to mayor and council about recommended improvements to to the waterfront. The waterfront development working group, along with the city’s parking working group, will get a chance to explore the suggestions in greater detail.

The transition at the waterfront is dramatic enough, Fisher was spurred into action.

“It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime change on the waterfront,” he said. “There needs to be a lot of planning.”

Fisher put his ideas together as a way to assist the committee tasked with looking after the evolution of the Orillia waterfront. His letter was accompanied by supporting signatures and comments from a few of the area’s residents.

In it, Fisher suggests the city formalize a lease agreement for parking with Dalewood Economy, using land currently used for overflow parking for various events and busy weekends; a study be commenced this year regarding a possible new boat launch on West Street South; changes to launch and parking fees, particularly for non-Orillia residents; and restricting vehicular access to Terry Fox Circle.

Living nearby, Fisher and his wife are frequent users of Couchiching Beach Park, and the suggestions he’s made are based on his observations over his past nine years living in Orillia. Proposing the city create a new boat launch at a different location and close Terry Fox Circle are ideas rooted in safety, Fisher said.

The other issues, surrounding parking and their fees, are familiar concerns to the city and its councillors – in particular, a proposal to institute pay-and-display parking at the Couchiching Beach waterfront beginning this year. Orillia residents would be given a sticker showing proof of residence, allowing them daily free parking.

“The biggest problem is that we’ve always sort of been on the verge of something significant down there,” said Coun. Tim Lauer, one of the two councillors representing the ward where most of the areas addressed in the Fisher letter are situated. “Everybody just sort of held off on that idea. But, certainly, I think there’s always been a consensus that as long as you could allow the residents free access, some of the out-of-town boat-trailer parking ... should be charged.”

The letter brought up issues that are “percolating” at the waterfront, Lauer said. He was happy to see it directed to the attention of the waterfront development working group.

Fisher is directed toward the best-case scenario for any waterfront redevelopment initiative: that improving the area will bring more people to the city. Fisher’s suggestions aren’t rooted in NIMBYism, but rather the desire to be proactive about what is potentially coming to the Orillia waterfront.

“(There’s) a need for change to accommodate the people who are there currently,” Fisher said. “With these changes, there’s going to be more people wanting to come to Orillia to experience what the town has to offer.”

What the city will offer will become clearer as the environmental assessment on Centennial Drive comes a completion. Councillors are putting a lot of faith in that process, Lauer said.

“That’s sort of the key to what happens down there. That’s what everyone has been waiting for, that redefinition of Centennial Drive,” Lauer said. “I’m really hopeful it’s just not another discussion.”

