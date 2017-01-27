OPP release fatal crash data

More people died in more crashes last year than in 2015, preliminary data released from the OPP revealed.

In 2016, 276 fatal motor-vehicle collisions took place on OPP-patrolled roads, killing 309 people. The year prior, 301 people died in 262 collisions. The numbers decreased in 2015, from 226 fatal collisions in 2014, but fewer people died in 2014.

The preliminary numbers show a “troubling increase,” the OPP says.

“The OPP is truly saddened that Ontarians appear to have steered fatality numbers in the entirely wrong direction in virtually all traffic-related categories last year,” OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair, provincial commander of traffic safety and operational support, said in a news release. “This is a wake-up call to drivers, passengers and pedestrians to adopt much safer behaviours in 2017 – a critical factor in reducing the number of preventable deaths on and off our roads.”

In the OPP’s Central Region, which includes the Orillia and Barrie detachments, 49 fatalities were reported as a result of motor-vehicle collisions in 2016, Acting Sgt. Mark Kinney reported.

When it comes to what caused these collisions, the “Big 4” are living up to their moniker.

The preliminary data suggests driver inattention, speed, alcohol and/or drugs, and lack of occupant restraint were at least “causal factors” in close to 75% of the fatal crashes on the OPP-patrolled roads.

The remaining 25% of crashes were caused by a variety of factors, including “hazardous moving violations (such as disobeying traffic signals and failing to yield right-of-way or share roadway), animals on roadway and pedestrians,” Kinney said.

Off-road, pedestrian and marine fatalities all jumped in 2016, OPP reported.

There were nine more fatalities involving off-road vehicles in 2016 – 23 compared to 14 in 2015. Of those 23 deaths, 16 involved snowmobiles, also up from the previous year’s 13.

The increase in pedestrian deaths was even more pronounced. Last year, 38 pedestrian deaths were investigated by the OPP, up from 25 in 2015. Marine-related fatalities jumped by three, with 21 people killed in motorized and non-motorized boating incidents, compared to 18 deaths the previous year.

The numbers will require further crunching before final figures for 2016 are released later in the winter.

The OPP uses this data for an “evidence-based, measurable approach to deploying its traffic safety resources,” a news release stated.

“OPP traffic data assists the organization with taking a ‘strategic patrol’ approach to traffic safety, which places police officers in locations where the needs for enforcement and other traffic-related services are greatest,” the release continued.

