No injuries reported in collision
PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES An Orillia firefighter is seen carrying debris from a vehicle involved in a three-vehicle collision at the corner of Westmount Drive and Mississaga Street West Friday afternoon. The intersection was blocked for nearly an hour while emergency crews investigated and cleaned up the scene. No injuries were reported.
PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES
