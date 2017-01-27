Chamber courting young entrepreneurs

Young entrepreneurs often miss out on advancement opportunities through the local chamber because of financial restraints.

Through a new initiative, the Orillia Chamber of Commerce hopes that will change.

The Orillia Chamber of Commerce, through its latest initiative for young business owners aged 30 and below, is waiving its membership fee and welcoming the younger generation into the fold.

"I had looked at becoming a member when I first started because it has great networking opportunities, and they're really supportive of businesses," said Olivia Neal, owner of Harold + Ferne, who is now taking advantage of the initiative. "Unfortunately, the first year as a new business owner I didn't have the funds for it, so I was really excited when I heard of the membership offer."

During her start-up year, she said she could have used help in everything from simple administrative tasks, such as bookkeeping, to more marketing-related work of trying to figure out the best times for the business to be open.

Having worked out most of it through trial and error, Neal said, it's the right time now to move her business forward through guidance and advice of experienced chamber members.

"They're a group that stands out in the city and I was very happy to take advantage of the membership," she said, adding, "Sometimes it's hard to know what you're missing out on until you start talking to people. And sometimes conversation leads to questions."

The idea is the brainchild of Mariano Tulipano, a local business owner, who is also the chamber's current president. Much like Neal, when he started out 28 years ago, he couldn't afford the chamber membership fee and had to learn the ins and outs of his business on-the-go.

"When I started my business, the fees were $175, it doesn't sound like a lot, but it can be a dealbreaker for some who are also struggling with other payments," said Tulipano. "I thought at the time, 'Wouldn't it be great if I could contact someone about these? Or, have somebody help me make contacts in the community?'"

Once he had established his business, he found a way to help out others like himself.

"I've been a volunteer with the Community Development Corporation (CDC), and I helped with their mentoring program and went on to help in their young entrepreneurs program," Tulipano said. "It resonated with me because I went through it."

Where the CDC offers a wide range of workshops and help with business matters, he said, the move by the chamber can take businesses a step further toward success.

"I liken our chamber members to be a group of friends and family," Tulipano said. "Business can be competitive, but there's always that sense that if your neighbour is doing well, you're happy for them."

A full list of member benefits, including group insurance, advertising and member-to-member discounts, is available through the chamber's website at orillia.com. For young business owner Chris Marinakos, one of the most crucial features is networking through the Business After 5 monthly meetings.

"The most challenging part is, obviously, trying to get into new locations where people don't even know who you are," said the owner of Momma Mari's, makers of sauces and dressings. "That's something you can't teach. It's almost something you have to learn doing it.

"I hope to learn from the experts and meet new people. It will be neat to see other experienced people to find out how long it takes to grow into a bigger company," added Marinakos.

To introduce and expand his business, he said he made appearances at various festivals and events giving out samples, a move that put pressure on his budget and finances.

"It took a lot of money and time and effort," Marinakos said. "They (the chamber) would have been helpful in guidance for budgeting and financing.

"Another area I will need help with is to get an idea of how people work and how they market and how they budget and obviously building up personal relationships, which is very important in a small town like Orillia," he added.

The chamber community has a stake in seeing fellow businesses succeed, said Tulipano, and that's what the program aims at.

"It's really about how we can work together to help these young people overcome the obstacles of the first few years of business and become a successful long-term business in the community," he said. "We need them; they drive our economy. Young business owners are absolutely worthy of the effort and attention they'll be getting from us this year."

Other local businesses taking part in this program are Driverseat Orillia and Beautiful Minds. For more information, visit orillia.com or call the chamber at 705-326-4424.

