Southern Georgian Bay OPP is investigating two break-and-enters that took place in Tiny Township earlier this week.

Sometime between 2 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, a commercial trailer parked in the driveway of a residence on Kingfisher Crescent was broken into. Police say the suspect(s) gained entry into the trailer and stole power tools, golf equipment, fishing equipment and snowmobile accessories.

Between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, suspect(s) gained entry to a residence on LeFaive Road and stole two 60-inch Panasonic flat-screen televisions.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 705-526-3761.