Thanks to the internet, you can learn a little bit about practically anything with just a few clicks. Democratization of knowledge is the acquisition and spread of knowledge amongst the common people, not just privileged elites such as academics. The internet has enabled such democratization and, in principle, this is a good thing. Unfortunately, the internet has also made it difficult to tell fact from fiction because of how it changes the way scientific results and anecdotal evidence are perceived.

Instant access to limitless information makes it easy for skeptics and doubters to find experts that agree with them or to appear as experts themselves. There is no standardized rating system that allows readers to tell apart authors that have reliable credentials and experience, from self-proclaimed experts without credentials to back their knowledge. Contributing to the difficulty in identifying trustworthy information is the internet's tendency to draw attention to instances when our faith in science is betrayed. An example of this can be found in the accusation of bias associated with the late Dr. D. Mark Hegsted. A professor in Harvard's Department of Nutrition, Dr. Hegsted's research downplayed the link between sugar consumption and heart disease and helped shape attitudes towards fat that have persisted for more than fifty years. A recent article (Kearns et al., JAMA Internal Medicine, November, 2016) suggests Hegsted was strongly influenced by lobbyists in the sugar industry. This kind of shocking news spreads through the internet rapidly- stories about the overwhelming majority of scientists who are never accused of bias do not make for such interesting news.

Lack of public confidence in scientists is exacerbated by the inherently provisional quality of scientific understanding. In science it's not a sin to change your mind when the evidence demands it. Experimental results do not have to agree with a theory; rather, theories are modified to explain experimental results. A scientist knows that a scientific theory can change with each new result, and can be demonstrated inaccurate at any time. Many have purposefully misapplied the more colloquial definition of "theory" (synonymous with "speculation" or "conjecture") to scientific theories in order to cast doubt. Though scientific theories are constantly changing, they are based on objective evidence and fact, not guesses.

If the search for truth can be thought of as a fight between scientific information and pseudoscience, the internet is clearly helping one side of this fight more than the other. While scientific journals have recently been moving to make access to their articles free to everyone, theirs is still information conveyed in highly specialized language inaccessible to the general public. The same is not true for anecdotal evidence, or information conveyed through short, informal, personal accounts that are easy to relate to. This kind of information was restricted in reach before the internet, but now it is the kind that spreads most easily. Why? Not only is it generally entertaining to read, many think we are genetically predisposed to believe things we intellectually know aren't trustworthy. Michael Shermer wrote (in "How anecdotal evidence can undermine scientific results" Scientific American, 2008) that a tendency to believe anecdotal information is in our genes: it has been historically safe to assume causal relationships without much evidence (for example, if it worked for my friend's daughter, it should work for me) but unsafe to assume relationships don't really exist. An example of how this tendency to believe can hurt us can be found in modern attitudes towards natural medicine. Consider Wintergreen essential oil, which has a benign-sounding name and is found in candy canes, root beer, and in muscle ache ointments. Many websites will tell you that it aids in digestion, and since it's "natural" many assume there's no way it could be dangerous.

Wintergreen is more than 98% methyl salycilate. If ingested, it is quickly metabolized into salicylic acid and then acetylsalicylic acid, or aspirin. 1 mL of Wintergreen oil is equivalent to 1400 mg of aspirin, or more than 17 children's aspirin tablets. A 15 mL bottle of Wintergreen essential oil contains the medicinal equivalent of approximately 64 adult aspirin tablets or 260 children's aspirin tablets. What's more, an average six-year-old weighing 23 kg could die from ingesting less than a teaspoon of Wintergreen oil, and around six teaspoons has been known to be enough to kill an average adult.

This information is easy to find on a Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS), a document that should accompany any potentially hazardous substance. These documents are aimed at a general audience, but they are still highly technical and certainly not entertaining to read. You won't find many people posting information from these documents on their Facebook pages, and you will not easily find this information on any website that promotes (read, wants to sell you) essential oils.

The internet has made it easy to find information, but more difficult to tell truth from falsehoods thanks to a tendency to extend the reach of anecdotal evidence and sensationalize the aspects of science that make it seem undeserving of our trust. On the internet, the "best answer" is determined by reader voting, which needn't have anything to do with truth. To find the needle of truth in the internet's haystack, we need to understand that not all bloggers are experts, that even credible information can be purposefully or accidentally misinterpreted, and (most importantly) that scientific literacy minimizes our susceptibility to pseudoscience. Not all information is power. Only correct information is.

Happy New Year to our readers, and may the gap between popular knowledge and scientific literacy get a little smaller in 2017!

Dr. Thamara Laredo and Dr. Chris Murray are science faculty at Lakehead University with wide and varied research interests. "Science in the making" is a monthly column meant to answer scientific questions from the public. Questions can be sent to scienceinthemaking@lakeheadu.ca. Special thanks to R. Plue for her contribution on essential oils toxicity.